‘Everything is possible’: Ukraine wary as U.S. says Russia may use fake video as invasion pretext

A sit-in in Rome near the Russian embassy which was organized by Ukrainian community and Italian Radicals to defend Ukraine and Europe from the threat of invasion of Ukraine by Russia, on Feb. 3, 2022. Matteo Nardone | Pacific Press | LightRocket via Getty Images

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that the government is taking every risk into account after being briefed by the United States over Russia's possible use of a fake video as a pretext for invasion. "We haven't seen the video itself, but I can tell you the United States briefed us shortly before the official announcement by [State Department spokesperson] Ned Price that they possess this piece of intelligence," Kuleba told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Friday. "So, now we are looking forward [to] details. But if you ask me if there is anything Russia couldn't do in order to provoke the war, my answer would be no," Kuleba said. "Everything is possible and we should take every risk into account." This comes shortly after the U.S. accused Russia of plotting to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces as a pretext for the invasion of its neighbor. The White House said on Thursday that it has intelligence Russia is considering using a staged video of a Ukrainian attack involving actors. The Kremlin has denied it is preparing any false flag operations. The accusation comes amid a prolonged period of escalated tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the U.S. and NATO concerned about the unfurling geopolitical crisis. Over 100,000 Russian troops are stationed at various points along the border with Ukraine. Russian forces have also been posted in Belarus, an ally that lies to the north of Ukraine. Russia has insisted it has no plans to invade Ukraine and its forces in Belarus are there for military drills set to take place next week. Nonetheless, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg remarked Thursday that there had been a "significant movement" of Russian troops and military hardware to Belarus in recent days. He estimated that these included 30,000 combat troops, special ops forces, fighter jets including Su-35s, Iskander dual capable missiles and S-400 missile defense systems, according to Reuters.

There is widespread distrust of Russia, given its 2014 annexation of Crimea and its support for pro-Russian uprisings in eastern Ukraine, a country that has a pro-Western government and aspires to join the EU and NATO. The Kremlin is seen by many analysts as wanting to destabilize Ukraine's government and as trying to bring the country within its own sphere of influence rather than the West's.

Ukraine's Kuleba had previously told CNBC in mid-December that he feared Russia could invade the country "in the blink of an eye." When asked whether he still believed this to be the case, he replied: "This feeling accompanied I think all of us throughout January, but actually what we are seeing today is that diplomacy works."

"The threat of invasion in December, in early January, in middle January then late January, is postponed. And it means Ukraine and the West won against Russia in this first round," Kuleba said. "We have won in this round by pushing Russia to keep this military plan on the table but not actually activating it." Russia has made a series of security proposals to the U.S. and NATO, demanding guarantees that Ukraine is never allowed to become a member of the Western military alliance and that NATO rolls back its deployments in Eastern Europe. These demands have been rejected by Western officials. On Wednesday, the U.S. announced it would move 3,000 of its Europe-based forces closer to Ukraine; 2,000 troops in the U.S. are to be sent to Poland and Germany, where they will join other troops, and another 1,000 who are already in Europe will be moved to Romania.