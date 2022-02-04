Volvo and Northvolt to build gigafactory in Sweden with a former Tesla exec in charge

Volvo Cars and Northvolt said Friday they would build a battery manufacturing plant in Gothenburg, Sweden, with construction set to begin in 2023.

According to the companies, the facility is set to "have a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours." This would equate to supplying enough batteries for around 500,000 cars every year, they said.

The batteries produced by the plant will be "specifically developed" so they can be used in fully-electric cars from Volvo and Polestar, which is joint owned by Volvo Cars and China's Geely Holding Group.

The so-called gigafactory in Gothenburg will dovetail with a planned research and development center that was announced in December 2021 as part of an investment of roughly 30 billion Swedish krona, or $3.29 billion.

Gigafactories are facilities that produce batteries for electric vehicles on a large scale. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been widely credited as coining the term.

"The battery cell production joint venture between Northvolt and Volvo Cars will be a significant player in European battery cell production and will represent one of the largest cell production units in Europe," the companies said in statements published on their websites on Friday.

"Volvo Cars and Northvolt have appointed former Tesla executive Adrian Clarke to lead the production company," they added.

Plans to develop a battery plant were announced in December, but a specific location was not confirmed at the time. The R&D center is due to start operations this year, with the battery production facility scheduled to be up and running in 2025.