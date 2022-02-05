66-year-old retiree who left the U.S. for Mexico: 'Here's what you can buy here for $5 or less'

Even though I've lived in Mazatlán, Mexico for 15 years, I still find myself surprised at how much — or, really, how little — things cost. Once you get away from the resorts and tourist areas, prices plummet.

As a single, 66-year-old retiree living largely off Social Security checks, I have to watch what I spend. But in Mexico, I pay just $420 per month for an apartment half a block from the beach. And aside from the basic necessities, I spend an average of $160 a month on things like eating out, entertainment, and the occasional whimsical purchase.

In a country where the minimum wage is the equivalent of $8 to $12 per day, here's you can buy for $5 or less: