Martin Luther King Jr. advocated for guaranteed income. Now experiments are taking place in his hometown and other cities around the country

Muhammad Yungai's 'We Shall Always March Ahead' mural is displayed on the side of Privado Grooming Barbershop in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood.

Legendary civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., grew up and preached in the Old Fourth Ward of Atlanta.

Soon, that neighborhood will also be the site of a new guaranteed income experiment named in his honor.

The program is slated to provide more than $13 million in transfers over the next two years to 650 Black women in that neighborhood and other suburban and rural areas of Georgia.

Its name — In Her Hands — was inspired by a King quote.

In a 1967 speech, "Where Do We Go From Here?" given in Atlanta, King said, "The dignity of the individual will flourish when the decisions concerning his life are in his own hands, when he has the assurance that his income is stable and certain, and when he know that he has the means to seek self-improvement."

In Her Hands is the result of a task force including local community leaders including Pastor John Vaughn, executive pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King once served as co-pastor alongside his father and where his funeral was held, following his assassination in April 1968.

When the task force was formed two years ago, it was not clear that guaranteed income would be a recommendation from the participating community leaders, said Hope Wollensack, executive director of the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity (GRO) Fund, which has teamed up with non-profit organization GiveDirectly to launch the initiative.

Since then, however, monthly child tax credit payments and stimulus checks have helped change the conversation around direct income, Wollensack said. Moreover, the recommendation from the task force was clear as to the potential benefit of this kind of financial assistance.

"Not only is it putting cash in the hands of women, but greater agency and choice in the hands of women and their families," Wollensack said.