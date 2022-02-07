The 10 best jobs with the most access to remote work, according to Glassdoor—many pay over $100,000

If you're looking for a more flexible job, now is a great time to search: the number of remote job listings on FlexJobs increased 12% in 2021 over 2020, and Glassdoor saw reviews mentioning hybrid work increase by 626% on its site over the past year.

To help job-seekers find these opportunities, Glassdoor has identified the 10 best jobs offering the most flexible work arrangements in its latest report, "The 50 Best Jobs in America for 2022." According to Glassdoor's research, the top careers offer ample job openings, strong job satisfaction, high earning potential and flexibility.

Database architect claims the top spot on Glassdoor's list, with 94% of benefit reviews for the position mentioning access to work from home.

Most tech companies introduced remote or hybrid models even before the pandemic, FlexJobs career coach Toni Frana tells CNBC Make It. But there's other industries that are adopting flexible policies at a rapid rate, she adds, including marketing, human resources and customer service, to attract talent in a tight labor market.

Daniel Zhao, a senior economist and data scientist at Glassdoor, expects that remote and hybrid work will continue to be popular in the months ahead, even if some companies return to in-person work as pandemic conditions improve.

"It's a benefit employees really care about – and companies are recognizing that in order to be competitive, they need to offer flexible work arrangements," he says.

Here are the 10 best U.S. jobs in 2022 offering the most flexible work arrangements, according to Glassdoor: