Apple is likely 'aggressively involved' in Peloton bidding war, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

Key Points
- On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is among a number of companies that are interested in buying the stationary bike maker. A few hours later, The Financial Times reported that Nike is also evaluating a bid.
- But in a note to clients on Sunday, Wedbush said it would "make strategic sense" for Apple to acquire Peloton.
- "With media reports swirling that Peloton could be up for sale with Amazon and Nike potential suitors, we would be shocked if Apple is not aggressively involved in this potential deal process," wrote Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.