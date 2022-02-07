CNBC Pro

Apple is likely 'aggressively involved' in Peloton bidding war, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

Sam Shead@Sam_L_Shead
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is among a number of companies that are interested in buying the stationary bike maker. A few hours later, The Financial Times reported that Nike is also evaluating a bid.
  • But in a note to clients on Sunday, Wedbush said it would "make strategic sense" for Apple to acquire Peloton.
  • "With media reports swirling that Peloton could be up for sale with Amazon and Nike potential suitors, we would be shocked if Apple is not aggressively involved in this potential deal process," wrote Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO02:51
CNBC ProStrategist anticipates markets will provide low returns with a ton of volatility in 2022
an hour ago
watch now
VIDEO04:56
CNBC ProStocks are still 'the most promising house in town,' strategist says
an hour ago
CNBC ProEarnings playbook: Your guide to the global companies reporting this week including BP and Unilever
Vicky McKeever
Read More