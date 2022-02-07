Asia-Pacific stocks decline; mainland China markets set to reopen after Lunar New Year holidays

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Monday morning trade, with mainland China markets set to reopen following the Lunar New Year holidays last week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.63% in early trade while the Topix index declined 0.39%. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.8%.

Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia shed 0.66%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.21% lower.