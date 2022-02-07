Asia-Pacific stocks decline; mainland China markets set to reopen after Lunar New Year holidays
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Monday morning trade, with mainland China markets set to reopen following the Lunar New Year holidays last week.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.63% in early trade while the Topix index declined 0.39%. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.8%.
Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia shed 0.66%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.21% lower.
Investors will continue to monitor the situation around Ukraine, with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warning Sunday that a Russian invasion could be imminent.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.453 after its recent decline from above 95.9.
The Japanese yen traded at 115.22 per dollar, following last week's weakening from levels below 114.4 against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7076, off levels above $0.714 seen last week.
Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures down 0.49% to $92.81 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also shed 0.69% to $91.67 per barrel.