Frontier and Spirit to merge creating fifth-largest airline in U.S.

Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines, the two largest low-cost carriers in the U.S. have agreed to merge, creating what would become the fifth-largest airline in the country. The boards of both companies approved the deal over the weekend, prior to the CEOs of both airlines announcing the agreement in New York City.

The deal, valued at $6.6 billion, is structured with Frontier Airlines controlling 51.5% of the merged airline while Spirit will hold the remaining 48.5%. Spirit investors will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each Spirit share they own. The companies say the deal implies a value of $25.83 per Spirit share, which would be a 19% premium over the value of Spirit shares at the end of last week.

Still to be determined is the name of the combined carrier, who will be CEO and the location of the airline's headquarters. The chair of the new airline will be Bill Franke, the current chair of Frontier and managing partner of its parent company, Indigo Partners. In a release announcing the agreement, Franke said the combined carrier "will create America's most competitive ultra-low fare airline for the benefit of consumers."

For Franke, the deal is the latest in a career of making investments in and overseeing low-fare airlines around the world, including Spirit. From 2006 through 2013, Indigo Partners held a stake in Spirit with Franke serving as chair of the airline before he resigned when Indigo sold its position in the carrier. Shortly after that move, Indigo bought Frontier Airlines from Republic Airways for $145 million.