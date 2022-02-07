CNBC Pro

Investment-grade corporate bond spreads have been relatively steady, but that could soon change

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProCrypto valuations are the 'stuff that dreams are made of,' says J.P. Morgan asset management's Cembalest
Tanaya Macheel3 hours ago
CNBC ProThese small caps could outperform during tough environment for the group, Goldman says
Yun Lian hour ago
CNBC ProApple is likely 'aggressively involved' in Peloton bidding war, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says
Sam Shead
Read More