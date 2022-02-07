Peter Thiel to step down from board of Facebook parent Meta

Billionaire tech investor and PayPal Co-founder Peter Thiel will step down from the board of Facebook owner Meta, the company announced Monday.

Thiel, an early Facebook investor and close confidante of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, will not stand for re-election to the board at the company's 2022 annual stockholders' meeting. He will continue to serve on the board until the annual meeting, the company said.

Thiel has been on the Facebook board since 2005. The company has since touched $1 trillion in market cap and generated more than $117 billion in revenue in 2021.

While Thiel is lauded for investing in Zuckerberg when the entrepreneur was just a college kid with a popular website, his tenure with the company has been fraught with controversy. Thiel dumped a huge portion of his shares in the company's 2012 IPO and more shortly thereafter, and he hasn't shied away from investing in other start-ups that either compete with Facebook or use its data in unsanctioned ways.

But his political views have caused the greatest turmoil. Thiel was an active booster for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, even as the Republican candidate was expressing extreme views on immigration and was facing numerous accusations of sexual misconduct. Thiel spoke at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 and, after Trump was elected, acted as the liaison to Silicon Valley, bringing together top tech execs for a meeting at Trump Tower.

"I want to start by thanking Peter, because he saw something very early, maybe before we saw it," Trump said at the meeting in December 2016. "And of course, he's known for that... he's ahead of the curve."

Thiel invested $500,000 in thefacebook.com in 2004, becoming the first significant outside investor in the fast-growing social networking site that was spreading around college campuses. A year later Zuckerberg renamed the company Facebook.