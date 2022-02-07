Spotify CEO apologizes to staff for Joe Rogan controversy as episodes get removed

Joe Rogan announces the fighters during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 on Jul. 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Spotify's Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek has apologized to his employees for the way in which the Joe Rogan podcast controversy has impacted them, but said he has no plans to drop the podcaster from the platform.

"There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you," he wrote in a note to staff that was provided to CNBC by a Spotify spokesperson.

"Not only are some of Joe Rogan's comments incredibly hurtful — I want you to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company," Ek said. "I know this situation leaves many of you feeling drained, frustrated and unheard."

On Friday, a compilation video of Rogan using the N-word was shared on social media platforms.

In an Instagram post Saturday, Rogan described the video as "horrible" and said it was the "most regretful and shameful thing" he's ever had to talk about publicly.

He said the video is made up of clips "taken out of context" from 12 years of conversations on his podcast.

"It looks f------ horrible, even to me," Rogan said. "I know that to most people there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. I agree with that now. I haven't said it in years."

He admitted that for a long time he would just say the word instead of saying the N-word. "I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing," Rogan said.