Oil giant BP reports highest profit in 8 years on soaring commodity prices

The BP company logo is seen outside a petrol station on September 23, 2021 in London, England.

Oil and gas giant BP on Tuesday reported a massive upswing in full-year net profit, its highest in eight years, supported by soaring commodity prices.

The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $12.8 billion for 2021. That compared with a net loss of $5.7 billion the previous year. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected full-year net profit of $12.5 billion.

BP also posted fourth-quarter net profit of $4.1 billion, beating analyst expectations of $3.9 billion.

"It has been another good quarter for the company," BP CEO Bernard Looney told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

"We call it performing while transforming," Looney said. "I know I sound like a broken record but that is what we are doing. We are performing and delivering for our shareholders today, while at the same time leaning into the future and transforming the company."

BP said it intends to deliver a further $1.5 billion in share buybacks and maintained its dividend at 5.46 cents per share.

Net debt was reduced to $30.6 billion by the end of 2021, down from $38.9 billion when compared to year-end 2020.

Shares of BP are up over 23% year-to-date.