CNBC Pro

'I don't see any big, gigantic market correction' due to inflation, Carlyle's David Rubenstein says

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProCathie Wood sells $142 million of Twitter shares ahead of its earnings Thursday
Maggie Fitzgerald4 hours ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Pros on a possible Peloton takeover, best reopening plays
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO09:48
CNBC ProPeloton, Meta, and Netflix are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 7
Alison Conklin
Read More