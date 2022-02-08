CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley downgrades GM on 2022 guidance, raises concerns about EV shift

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBarclays initiates coverage of this Chinese EV stock, sees more than 40% upside
Hannah Miao13 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Uber, Clorox, Chipotle, Walmart & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProStruggling Netflix needs to consider drastic options including selling itself, Needham's Martin says
Hannah Miao
Read More