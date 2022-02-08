Live updates: Here is the complete list of Oscar nominees for 2022

- The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are set to be announced on Tuesday morning.
The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are set to be announced on Tuesday morning.
Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will announce all of the award nominees in a two-part livestream that will be broadcast across the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences' social media accounts and the organization's website.
Contenders for the biggest prizes of the ceremony, which will take place on March 27, include "West Side Story," "Dune," "The Power of the Dog," "Licorice Pizza" and "Belfast." The Oscars will feature 10 best picture nominees this year, a decision that is part of the organization's equity and inclusion initiative.
Heading into Tuesday's nominations, Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci") and Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") appear to be shoo-in nominees for best actress. While Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog"), Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick … Boom!") and Will Smith ("King Richard") are expected to pick up nods in the best actor category.
Potential best director nominations include Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog"), Denis Villeneuve ("Dune") and Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story").
And the nominees are:
Best picture
"Belfast"
"CODA"
"Don't Look Up"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
Best director
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
Best actress
Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Best actor
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick … Boom!"
Will Smith, "King Richard"
Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
Best international feature
"Drive My Car"
"Flee"
"The Worst Person in the World"
"The Hand of God"
"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"
Best production design
"Dune"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
"The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Best cinematography
"Dune"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Tragedy of Macbeth"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
Best visual effects
"Dune"
"Free Guy"
"No Time to Die"
"Spider-Man: No Way Home"
"Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
Best documentary feature
"Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"
"Flee"
"Attica"
"Writing With Fire"
"Ascension"
Best documentary short subject
"Audible"
"The Queen of Basketball"
"Lead Me Home"
"Three Songs for Benazir"
"When We Were Bullies"
Best original song
"No Time to Die," "No Time to Die"
"Dos Oruguitas," "Encanto"
"Just Look Up," "Don't Look Up"
"Down to Joy," "Belfast"
"Somehow You Do," "Four Good Days"
Best animated feature
"Encanto"
"The Mitchells vs The Machines"
"Flee"
"Raya and the Last Dragon"
"Luca"
Best makeup and hairstyling
"Coming 2 America"
"Cruella"
"Dune"
"House of Gucci"
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Best film editing
"King Richard"
"Don't Look Up"
"Dune"
"The Power of the Dog"
"Tick, Tick..Boom!"
Best supporting actor
Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"
Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"
Best live action short film
"The Long Goodbye"
"The Dress"
"Ala Kachuu – Take and Run"
"On My Mind"
"Please Hold"
Best animated short film
"Affairs of the Art"
"Bestia"
"Boxballet"
"Robin Robin"
"The Windshield Wiper"
Best original screenplay
"Licorice Pizza"
"Belfast"
"Don't Look Up"
"King Richard"
"The Worst Person in the World"
Best adapted screenplay
"The Power of the Dog"
"The Lost Daughter"
"CODA"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
Best original score
"Dune"
"The Power of the Dog"
"Encanto"
"Don't Look Up"
"Parallel Mothers"
Best sound
"Dune"
"West Side Story"
"No Time to Die"
"The Power of the Dog"
"Belfast"
Best costume design
"Dune"
"Cruella"
"Nightmare Alley"
"West Side Story"
"Cyrano"
Actress in a supporting role:
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daugher"
Judi Dench, "Belfast"
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.