Live updates: Here is the complete list of Oscar nominees for 2022

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are set to be announced on Tuesday morning.

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will announce all of the award nominees in a two-part livestream that will be broadcast across the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences' social media accounts and the organization's website.

Contenders for the biggest prizes of the ceremony, which will take place on March 27, include "West Side Story," "Dune," "The Power of the Dog," "Licorice Pizza" and "Belfast." The Oscars will feature 10 best picture nominees this year, a decision that is part of the organization's equity and inclusion initiative.

Heading into Tuesday's nominations, Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci") and Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") appear to be shoo-in nominees for best actress. While Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog"), Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick … Boom!") and Will Smith ("King Richard") are expected to pick up nods in the best actor category.

Potential best director nominations include Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog"), Denis Villeneuve ("Dune") and Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story").

The 94th Oscars will be held next month in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre and will be televised live on ABC.

And the nominees are:

Best picture

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"



Best director

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Best actress

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Best actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick … Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"