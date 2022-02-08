Peloton slashes full-year revenue outlook to $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion from $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion

Retail
Peloton on Tuesday slashed its financial outlook for the full year after the company announced CEO John Foley will be stepping down, as part of a broader restructuring of the business.
It sees fiscal 2022 revenue within a range of $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion, down from a prior range of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion.
It said it expects to end the year with about 3 million connected fitness subscribers, versus previous estimates for 3.35 million to 3.45 million.
Peloton shares were falling more than 8% in extended trading.
