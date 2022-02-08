Peloton slashes full-year revenue outlook to $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion from $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion

A man walks in front of a Peloton store in Manhattan on May 05, 2021 in New York.

Peloton on Tuesday slashed its financial outlook for the full year after the company announced CEO John Foley will be stepping down, as part of a broader restructuring of the business.

It sees fiscal 2022 revenue within a range of $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion, down from a prior range of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion.

It said it expects to end the year with about 3 million connected fitness subscribers, versus previous estimates for 3.35 million to 3.45 million.

Peloton shares were falling more than 8% in extended trading.

Read the full press release from Peloton here.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.