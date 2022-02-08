CNBC Pro

These are top stocks to play the metaverse as it transforms the tech sector, according to Credit Suisse

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProTunnel market led by Elon Musk's Boring Company to reach $20 billion by 2050, Morgan Stanley says
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProWall Street says Robinhood's stock has bottomed, and it's time to buy
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProRetail investors are buying the January dip in force, especially these four stocks
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More