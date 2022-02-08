TikTok shares your data more than any other social media app — and it's unclear where it goes, study says

Two of your social media apps could be collecting a lot of data on you — and you might not like what one of them is doing with it.

That's according to a recent study, published last month by mobile marketing company URL Genius, which found that YouTube and TikTok track users' personal data more than any other social media apps.

The study found that YouTube, which is owned by Google, mostly collects your personal data for its own purposes — like tracking your online search history, or even your location, to serve you relevant ads. But TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, mostly allows third-party trackers to collect your data — and from there, it's hard to say what happens with it.

With third-party trackers, it's essentially impossible to know who's tracking your data or what information they're collecting, from which posts you interact with — and how long you spend on each one — to your physical location and any other personal information you share with the app.

As the study noted, third-party trackers can track your activity on other sites even after you leave the app.