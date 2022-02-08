CNBC Pro

We may be a month away from a Fed rate hike. Here are the stocks that worked last time

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThe 10-year Treasury yield is heading toward 2% and that could mean trouble for stocks
Patti Domm4 hours ago
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Emerging market fund manager Roderick Snell shares his winning strategies
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs names 4 global stocks it thinks will deliver superior returns
Zavier Ong
Read More