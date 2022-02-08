Workers want hybrid but say it’s exhausting them. Here’s how companies can fix that

MoMo Productions | DigitalVision | Getty Images

The hybrid work arrangements that employees say they want — and employers are increasingly offering — are turning out to be harder to manage emotionally than first thought. The surveys are clear: most employees who are not required to be in person for their job want their work week to be a blend between remote and being in the office. A growing number of companies are now offering just that arrangement. LinkedIn's Global Talent Trends 2022 report shows that of more than 500 C-level executives surveyed, 81% said they're changing their workplace policies to offer greater flexibility. But emerging data is beginning to show that hybrid work can be exhausting, leading to the very problem workers thought it could solve: burnout. More than 80% of human resources executives report that hybrid is proving to be exhausting for employees, according to a global study by employee engagement platform TinyPulse. Workers also reported that hybrid was more emotionally draining than fully remote and more taxing than even full-time office-based work. "Overall, human resources executives thought that hybrid and remote work were the most emotionally exhausting for employees, but that wasn't the case," says Elora Voyles, a people scientist at TinyPulse.

The best of both worlds

In theory, a hybrid work arrangement offers the best of both worlds for employers and employees. It blends pre-pandemic patterns of office-based work with remote in a way that enables in-person collaboration and the flexibility and greater focus of working from home, or anywhere, something individuals say they don't want to give up. In Gallup's 2021 State of the Workforce study, 91% of employees who work remotely at least part of the time are hoping to continue doing so after the pandemic. So why the claims of exhaustion? Voyles says it centers on uncertainty and lack of control. "Some employees moved to hybrid only to have to go back to remote as new variants emerged, and that speaks to the uncertainty," she says. The lack of control comes in the form of companies claiming to offer flexibility only to then dictate, in many cases, which or how many days or which hours employees must be present. "Hybrid requires frequent changes to daily habits," Voyles says. "One day a worker is in the office, and then the next they're working from home and there's no consistency or rhythm to their week. When a company tells you which days to do that, all the back and forth can be exhausting." In many cases, there's added confusion over who's supposed to be making all these decisions. "Is it human resources, the manager, or the individual employee?" she says. "These are questions that cause employees to feel a lack of control because the outcome is being decided for them." Some employees are taking the control back by looking for jobs that offer them the opportunity to be fully remote.

"Hybrid requires frequent changes to daily habits. One day a worker is in the office, and then the next they're working from home and there's no consistency or rhythm to their week. Elora Voyles, people scientist, TinyPulse