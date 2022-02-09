CNBC Pro

AMD gets upgrade after strong earnings, analyst sees 17% upside from here

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGM shares get second downgrade in as many days on cost concerns
Hannah Miao12 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Costco, Penn, Ford, Joby, Lyft, Pfizer & more
Michael Bloom6 min ago
CNBC ProBernstein cuts Virgin Galactic price target, worries about market appetite for space tourism investing
Hannah Miao3 hours ago
Read More