Asia-Pacific stocks rise; shares of SoftBank Group jump 1% after announcing plans to take Arm public

Meanwhile, investors await the release of U.S. consumer inflation data expected Thursday for clues on how the Federal Reserve could react to the rising price pressures.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.643 — still off levels above 96 seen last week. The Japanese yen traded at 115.57 per dollar, having weakened from levels below 115 against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7145, largely holding on to gains following its rise from below $0.71 earlier in the trading week.