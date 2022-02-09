CNBC Pro

Bill Miller says he's thinking about buying Peloton. Here's why

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
WATCH LIVE

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProHere are the two reasons Facebook’s shares are going to struggle to recover, according to Josh Brown
Krystal Hur
CNBC ProFundstrat's Tom Lee said there are 'gems' to find among punished tech stocks
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC Pro'I don't see any big, gigantic market correction' due to inflation, Carlyle's David Rubenstein says
Krystal Hur
Read More