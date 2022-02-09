CNBC Pro

JPMorgan downgrades this retail stock, sees more than 20% downside ahead

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Ferrari, Uber, Microsoft, Spotify, Lowe's & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere's why Morgan Stanley says Microsoft is a 'strong buy'
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProBarclays initiates coverage of this Chinese EV stock, sees more than 40% upside
Hannah Miao
Read More