SpaceX to lose as many as 40 Starlink satellites due to space storm

Elon Musk's SpaceX expects to lose nearly an entire launch's worth of Starlink satellites after a storm created by the sun struck the Earth's atmosphere.

The company launched 49 Starlink satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket on Feb. 3. The mission was successful in delivering the batch of satellites to orbit, but disaster struck the next day.

A geomagnetic storm disturbed the Earth's atmosphere. The Starlink satellites were in a low orbit, and the company said "up to 40 of the satellites" will be lost because of the storm, burning up in the Earth's atmosphere.

Tamitha Skov, a research scientist of the Aerospace Corporation, broke down the basics of a geomagnetic storm for CNBC: First, "the sun shoots off magnets" in the form of a storm. The Earth's magnetic shield dumps the solar storm's energy into our planet's upper atmosphere and heats it up, causing it to inflate and become denser. This increases the drag on satellites in low Earth orbit.

SpaceX said that "the escalation speed and severity of the storm caused atmospheric drag to increase" as much as 50% more than the satellites typically experience in low orbit. After the increased atmospheric drag was detected, the company's operations team put the satellites into a fail-safe mode that rotates the spacecraft onto its edge to reduce drag – a position the company has previously described as a "shark-fin" orientation.

About 10 of the Starlink satellites are expected to survive and climb to their intended destination orbit.