Twilio spikes after major revenue beat and bold quarterly guidance

Shares of cloud communications software builder Twilio jumped as much as 29% after the company issued fourth-quarter results and quarterly revenue guidance that sped past expectations.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: Loss of 20 cents per share, vs. loss of 22 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Loss of 20 cents per share, vs. loss of 22 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $842.7 million, vs. $767.8 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue increased 54% year over year, compared with 65% growth in the third quarter, according to a statement.

With respect to guidance, Twilio called for a first-quarter adjusted net loss of 26 cents to 22 cents per share on $855 million to $865 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share on $802.9 million in revenue for the first quarter.

Executives will discuss the results on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

