Twilio spikes after major revenue beat and bold quarterly guidance

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
  • Twilio produced almost 10% more revenue in the fourth quarter than analysts had predicted.
  • The company said it saw gains from acquisitions Segment and Zipwhip.

Jeff Lawson, CEO, Twilio
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Shares of cloud communications software builder Twilio jumped as much as 29% after the company issued fourth-quarter results and quarterly revenue guidance that sped past expectations.

Here's how the company did:

  • Earnings: Loss of 20 cents per share, vs. loss of 22 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $842.7 million, vs. $767.8 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue increased 54% year over year, compared with 65% growth in the third quarter, according to a statement.

With respect to guidance, Twilio called for a first-quarter adjusted net loss of 26 cents to 22 cents per share on $855 million to $865 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share on $802.9 million in revenue for the first quarter.

Executives will discuss the results on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

