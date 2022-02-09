Twilio spikes after major revenue beat and bold quarterly guidance

- Twilio produced almost 10% more revenue in the fourth quarter than analysts had predicted.
- The company said it saw gains from acquisitions Segment and Zipwhip.
Shares of cloud communications software builder Twilio jumped as much as 29% after the company issued fourth-quarter results and quarterly revenue guidance that sped past expectations.
Here's how the company did:
- Earnings: Loss of 20 cents per share, vs. loss of 22 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
- Revenue: $842.7 million, vs. $767.8 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
Revenue increased 54% year over year, compared with 65% growth in the third quarter, according to a statement.
With respect to guidance, Twilio called for a first-quarter adjusted net loss of 26 cents to 22 cents per share on $855 million to $865 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share on $802.9 million in revenue for the first quarter.
Executives will discuss the results on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
