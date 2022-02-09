Nissan exec says new European emissions rules will make combustion engine unviable

The chief operating officer of Nissan on Tuesday explained that his company has decided to move away from the development of new internal combustion engines in Europe once a tougher set of emissions standards, known as Euro 7, come into force.

During an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," Ashwani Gupta laid out some of the reasons behind the planned shift, a subject he has addressed a number of times in the past.

A key reason behind the decision, Gupta said, related to how competitive ICE cars would be following the introduction of Euro 7, given that new technology would have to be used for these vehicles to comply with regulations. Another factor to consider was whether customers would be willing to pay for the cost of such tech.

According to Brussels-headquartered campaign group Transport & Environment, it's expected that Euro 7 standards will be implemented in 2025. From Gupta's comments, it would appear Nissan has made its mind up on how the market will develop and European consumers will behave going forward.

"If the total cost of ownership of battery electric cars at Euro 7 is less than the total cost of ownership for the ICE cars," he said, "[then] definitely, customers will go for battery cars. So that's why we've decided not to develop ICE engines, starting [from] Euro 7, for Europe."

Gupta was also keen to stress that the decision related to the development of new ICE engines, rather than those already in the market.