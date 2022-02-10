European banks told to step up cyberattack defenses amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Banks across the euro zone are being told to increase their cyber defenses with the region's regulator saying the issue should be a top priority amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

"We are asking [banks] to strengthen their cyber regime measures and look at a potential increase in attacks and the danger of these attacks going forward," Andrea Enria, chair of the European Central Bank supervisory board, told a news conference on Thursday, according to Reuters.

"We'll also flag the attention of banks in relation to the potential worsening of global tensions that could indeed trigger more attacks."

Speaking to CNBC's Annette Weisbach later on Thursday, Enria said the ECB, the central bank of the 19 EU nations which have adopted the euro, is putting "more and more attention on the ability of banks to ensure their security."

"It's a difficult area," he said, adding that the central bank needs more people with the right skills to monitor cyberattacks. "We are putting increasing attention to these areas and indeed we expect banks to to strengthen their defenses."