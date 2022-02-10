Food prices are still rising. Here are 4 ways to slash your grocery bill

It's unclear when the uptick will relent. In the meantime, experts weighed in on strategies to help you save at the supermarket.

That's because food prices are rising steeply, with the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing a 7.4% increase between January 2021 and January 2022. The cost of bacon has swelled by 18%, and peanut butter, 15%.

Your grocery bill has likely been going up.

If you have the space, experts say, consider buying these products in large quantities to cut costs even more.

Many meals can be made with these ingredients alone, and they serve as the foundation for countless more, meaning you won't have to buy as many new items each week.

Your kitchen should be stocked with certain essential foods, including eggs, pasta, rice, bread, canned tomatoes, frozen vegetables and fruit, onions and potatoes, said Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough , a self-care cookbook.

Don't show up to the supermarket without a grocery list and some ideas of what you'll be cooking for the week, Brown said.

"Meal planning definitely reduces costs," she said. "If you stick to it, you don't waste food that you bought without a plan."

While you map out your dishes for the week, try to think of recipes that are easily repurposed, she added. For example, a pot of chili can later be used to fill burritos or as nacho toppings.

You can decide eating certain foods on repeat is sad or monotonous or — like so much else with life — you can choose to look at it more positively.

"Having the same breakfast every day for a week can be really comforting and simplify things both wallet-wise and decision-making wise," Brown said. "Then you can do something else the next week, so you don't feel bored."

Your grocery list probably won't prevent all your impulse buys, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't use one.

"Even if you stick to them somewhat, that is great," Brown said. "We don't need to worry about perfection."

As a treat, she purposefully plans to buy one or two things off her list.

3. Track down the best deals

You can usually browse discounts on a supermarket's website or app, or find them listed at the retailer, experts say.

Take a look at your grocery list before you decide where to do your buying, said Erin Clarke, author of The Well Plated Cookbook. Then, try to find the store that offers the best value on the particular items you're looking for.

"If you're doing a produce-heavy trip, look for a store with frequent produce sales," Clarke said. "If you're stocking up on shelf-stable goods, choose a store that has the best value for those, even if other items, like produce, cost more."