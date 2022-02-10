There’s a way to fight rising inflation with your tax return. Here’s what to know

If surging costs are a concern, you may consider using your tax refund to bypass the purchase limits on I bonds, a nearly risk-free and inflation-protected asset.

Annual inflation rose by 7.5% in January, growing at the fastest pace since February 1982, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, affecting everyday expenses like energy, food, shelter and more.

Some investors have turned to I bonds, paying a 7.12% annual rate through April, to preserve purchasing power, according to financial experts.

"The rate is eye-popping for a government-guaranteed asset," said certified financial planner Leslie Beck, owner of Compass Wealth Management in Rutherford, New Jersey.

More from Personal Finance:

This risk-free bond pays 7.12% annual interest

Inflation pushes income tax brackets higher for 2022

Here’s how rising inflation may affect your 2021 tax bill

Although Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, also adjust for inflation, the values drop as interest rates rise, Beck said, whereas I bonds protect your principal.

While there's generally a $10,000 individual purchase limit per calendar year, there are ways to get more, such as using up to $5,000 of your tax refund to buy paper I bonds.

You can ask to receive all or part of your refund in paper I bonds by completing part 2 of Form 8888 with your return. But your filing must be error-free to receive the assets.