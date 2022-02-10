CNBC Pro

'Incredible beat' in Disney's park business wows Wall Street analysts

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Walmart, Uber, Ford, Nvidia & more
Michael Blooman hour ago
CNBC ProCiti likes this stock most out of the cruise sector, sees shares rallying nearly 20%
Hannah Miao4 hours ago
CNBC ProGM shares get second downgrade in as many days on cost concerns
Hannah Miao
Read More