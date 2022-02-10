Iran nuclear talks restart as critical time pressure and distrust builds

Negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal restarted in Vienna this week, more than ten months after they first began and weighed down by yet more uncertainty and mutual distrust.

And time is of the essence. With each passing week Iran's nuclear capabilities grow, making a return to a deal less and less likely.

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley is in the Austrian capital for indirect talks mediated by European diplomats, since Washington and Tehran aren't talking directly. The Biden administration believes a deal is in sight – but if nothing is reached within a few weeks, it could be too late.

"Our talks with Iran have reached an urgent point," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"A deal that addresses the core concerns of all sides is in sight. But if it's not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA," she said, referring to the agreement's formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In 2018, the administration of former President Donald Trump unilaterally ditched the deal – which had lifted economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs to its nuclear program. Since then, Tehran has made significant progress in terms of its nuclear activity, increasing uranium enrichment and stockpiles far beyond the parameters of the 2015 agreement.

This means it has shrunk its "breakout time," or the amount of time it would take to be able to build a nuclear bomb. Iran's leaders say the moves are in response to U.S. sanctions, reimposed by Trump, that have crippled its economy.

In need of economic relief, Iran agreed to engage in six rounds of indirect talks revived by the Biden administration between April and June of 2021. But the election of hardline anti-Western cleric Ibrahim Raisi to the Iranian presidency in late June put the talks on hold until November. Since then, they have become bogged down in disagreements over previous negotiations, and no significant progress has been made on solving the remaining points of contention.