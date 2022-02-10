CNBC Pro

Keep these stocks out of your portfolio if inflation continues to rage

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO03:53
CNBC ProAdobe, NVIDIA, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklinan hour ago
CNBC ProJanuary’s hot inflation may mean the Federal Reserve boosts interest rates even faster
Patti Domm3 hours ago
CNBC ProEmerging markets fund manager explains why he didn't buy into India's largest IPO
Saheli Roy Choudhury
Read More