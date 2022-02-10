Mattel CEO says 'Barbie' movie production begins next month, reflects on doll turning 63

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz told CNBC on Thursday the upcoming "Barbie" movie will begin production "this coming March" — the same month the iconic doll turns 63.

"It has an incredible cast, with Margot Robbie playing Barbie, Ryan Gosling playing Ken. We just announced America Ferrera to join the cast," Kreiz said on "Squawk Box." "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" filmmaker Greta Gerwig is writing and directing "Barbie." Mattel has kept the movie's plot under wraps.

Kreiz said Barbie saw record sales in fiscal 2021, growing 24% year over year. "Barbie, at 63, is still the most diverse doll in the market, it continues to evolve, be more relevant than ever, both timeless and timely," he said. "We expect another growth year for Barbie in 2022."

Barbie will also star in a Super Bowl commercial featuring actress Anna Kendrick.