CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley picks Asia chip stocks that will be in 'pole position' when tech speeds up again

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO08:54
CNBC ProMeta, Booking Holdings and Citigroup are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 9
Brian Clark3 hours ago
CNBC ProTech meltdown not quite over, so buy these cheap quality stocks, top analyst Sacconaghi says
Hannah Miao4 hours ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan pegs bitcoin’s value at $38,000, says NFTs are set to dominate digital assets
Tanaya Macheel5 hours ago
Read More