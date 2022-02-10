A parenting expert shares 56 books to teach your kids about race, compassion and social justice—for all young age levels

Kids need to see themselves reflected in what they read. Books add to their understanding of how they view themselves. It also helps them explore the world, and how they want to interact with it.

As a parenting coach who teaches how to raise compassionate, anti-racist and justice-minded kids, I encourage parents to choose books for their kids that can spark important conversations.

To get started, I've compiled a list of books for different age levels that deal with seven key social justice themes: belonging, anti-racism, reflection, open dialogue, compassion, social justice engagement and self-advocacy.