From poisoning to coup, Putin has a 'spectrum of options' against Ukraine, think tank says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have to pay a political price at home if tensions at the border with Ukraine lead to Russian casualties, according to one analyst.

"He's not eager to have Russian forces occupying large portions of Ukraine that are hostile to those forces because he does not want to see casualties coming back to Russia," said Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

But even if there's no major combat between the two sides, the Kremlin will have "a spectrum of options" against Ukraine, Bowman told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along its border with neighboring Ukraine, raising alarm that Moscow may be planning to attack. The Kremlin has denied those allegations, but the military build-up has revived memories of Russia's invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Russia is a "far more formidable power," but Ukraine's armed forces have improved and are now "combat hardened," Bowman said.

He predicted that Russian forces would ultimately be successful if Moscow chose to invade, but that it would come at a "great cost in casualties."