CNBC Pro

Bank of America says to buy SoFi: 'Not just another neobank'

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, Twitter, CyberArk, Home Depot & more
Michael Bloom36 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman sees one of Cathie Wood's favorite stocks rallying nearly 65%
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProBank of America upgrades Block, says struggling stock formerly known as Square due for 70% rally
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
Read More