Biden tells U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine immediately amid 'troubling' signs of Russian escalation

President Joe Biden has issued a warning that U.S. citizens should leave Ukraine immediately as tensions with Russia over its military activity continue to intensify.

"American citizens should leave … Leave now," Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt on Thursday night. "We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly."

Russia began a 10-day program of military exercises with its neighbor Belarus on Thursday. NATO estimated 30,000 Russian troops were taking part, marking Moscow's biggest military deployment in Belarus since the Cold War.

The drills, widely seen as a display of strength by Russia, come as around 130,000 soldiers, tanks, missiles, and even fresh blood supplies have been moved to its border with Ukraine, according to NBC News. Russia is demanding that Ukraine never be permitted to become a member of the NATO military alliance and has said it wants the organization to roll back its presence in Eastern Europe.

Russia has insisted it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

Ukraine also accused Russia on Thursday of creating a sea blockade, the BBC reported. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reportedly claimed the Sea of Azov was completely congested, while the Black Sea was being blocked by Russian forces as they prepared for naval drills next week.

Despite the mounting tensions, Biden ruled out sending U.S. troops into Ukraine on Thursday, saying there was no scenario in which he could see this happening.