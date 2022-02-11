CNBC Pro

Conflict playbook: How investors can protect their portfolios if Russia were to invade Ukraine

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProBMO says 'Growth at a Reasonable Price' is the right strategy now and these are the top GARP stocks
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProWhat investors should know about buybacks, including these top 'buyback monsters'
Bob Pisani
CNBC ProThese stocks win when rates rise, as the 10-year yield notches significant milestone
Fred Imbert
Read More