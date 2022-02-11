CNBC Pro

Here are some cheap stocks with upside, according to Jefferies

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs now predicts seven interest rate hikes by the Fed this year
Jeff Cox
CNBC ProFund manager says he's staying clear of EV makers — and names other ways to play the EV boom
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO09:01
CNBC ProDisney, Roblox, and Affirm are today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 10
Alison Conklin
Read More