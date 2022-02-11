CNBC Pro

JPMorgan downgrades Kellogg, says shares are expensive at current levels

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America upgrades Block, says struggling stock formerly known as Square due for 70% rally
Hannah Miao13 min ago
CNBC ProJefferies downgrades this 'buy now, pay later' stock, sees more than 20% downside
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProHSBC picks Chinese stocks to play a rising U.S. 10-year Treasury yield
Evelyn Cheng
Read More