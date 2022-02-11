Netflix to remove 'Daredevil,' other Marvel shows from streaming platform March 1

Netflix's suite of Marvel-branded television shows will be leaving the streaming service.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed a message on the platform, which informed audiences that "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "The Punisher" and "The Defenders" would only be available until March 1.

The shows, released between 2015 and 2019, were made before Disney decided to create its own slate of Marvel shows connected to its cinematic universe. Netflix's license of the content has ended and rights have reverted back to Disney.

It is currently unclear when these shows will be available through Disney's streaming services and if they will be made available on Disney+, with the company's other Marvel content, or on Hulu.

Contracts with Netflix previously prevented title characters from appearing in any non-Netflix series for two years after their cancellation. However, those terms have ended, which allowed Charlie Cox to reprise his role as Matthew Murdock, aka Daredevil, in the Sony-Disney co-production "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and Vincent D'Onofrio to appear as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in the Marvel show "Hawkeye."