Super Bowl betting is expected to top $7.6 billion. Don't forget the taxman if you win

Algerina Perna | Baltimore Sun | MCT | Getty Images

If you plan to drop money on a Super Bowl bet this weekend, remember that the IRS will want a piece of your winnings. Americans are expected to wager $7.61 billion on Sunday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles, according to the American Gaming Association. And no matter where you place your bet — whether at a casino, online, through a pool or fantasy league, or at your neighbor's annual bash — the IRS expects you to come to clean at tax time. "In a nutshell, no matter how much you win, or where or how … it is taxable," said Susan Allen, senior manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of CPAs.

An estimated 31.4 million adults plan to bet on the Super Bowl, a 35% increase from 2021, research from the gaming association shows. The growth comes as legalized sports betting spreads across the nation. Since the Supreme Court overturned a federal law in May 2018 that had banned it in most places, legal sports wagers are now available in 30 states and Washington, D.C. While you might be less likely to tell the IRS about money you win outside of regulated channels, just be aware that it is nevertheless considered taxable income.

For casual gamblers placing wagers through regulated sports betting in states that allow it, the IRS makes it a bit easier for you by placing reporting requirements on the payor (i.e., the casino), as well. Generally speaking, if you win more than $600 for a sports wager and the amount is 300 times the original bet, the payor is required to withhold 24% of your winnings for federal taxes. There's also a Form W-2G that you might receive, depending on how much you win. Fantasy sports players who win more than $600 generally get a Form 1099-MISC or 1099-K, depending on how the money is paid out. More from Personal Finance:

Inflation eroded pay by 1.7% over the past year "The point is that you'd get some form of tax statement that's reported to the government and to you," Allen said. However, she said, even if you get no form, your gambling income is still taxable. Also be aware that your final tax bill could be higher or lower than the amount withheld by the casino or other payor, depending on your other income and a variety of other factors. And even if no tax is withheld, you're not off the hook for claiming the income on your tax return.