Why manners matter: Top tips for raising kind kids

The benefits of teaching kids to be considerate early on go well beyond good manners, with research suggesting that raising young children to be kind is crucial for their development.

Having a child that knows when to say please and thank you is just one aspect of why parents should be raising kids to be considerate toward others from an early age.

A study by academics in the psychology department at the Canadian University of British Columbia, published in 2012, examined the effect on toddlers when they demonstrated "prosocial" behavior, which refers to showing kindness and generosity toward others.

It found that before the age of two, "toddlers exhibit greater happiness when giving treats to others than receiving treats themselves."

The study also showed that children were happier after engaging in "costly giving – forfeiting their own resources – than when giving the same treat at no cost."

Lara Aknin, one of the authors of the study, told CNBC via email that "ideally caregivers can scaffold these opportunities to allow kids to give in meaningful and direct ways that lead kids to feel like they have chosen to help."

The positive feelings that a child might feel from showing generosity or support to one another are "likely to inspire kind action again in the future," Aknin said.