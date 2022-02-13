Here's how much Super Bowl prize money has increased since the first one in 1967

When the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take the field on Sunday for Super Bowl 56, they players will be competing for more than just the fabled Vince Lombardi Trophy.

They'll also be vying for a sizable payday awarded to each member of the winning team.

So far, the Rams and Bengals players have earned $150,000 in playoff bonuses from their wins leading up to the big game, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement. This year, players on the winning team will go home with an additional $150,000 bonus, while the losers will soothe the sting of their defeat with $75,000 checks.

That's a $20,000 increase from 2021's Super Bowl winner's purse and a $27,000 jump from two years ago. The amount of money that Super Bowl winners get has increased steadily since the very first time the event was held in 1967, when winners received $15,000 each and the losers walked away with $7,500.