Watch all the commercials from the 2022 Super Bowl

As the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, a bigger audience is expected to tune in than last year. If that comes to pass, it will be good news for advertisers like Budweiser, Cheetos, Taco Bell, General Motors and more that are back at the big game this year.

These Super Bowl veterans will be joined by a number of first-timers, including travel site Booking.com; cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Global, FTX, and Crypto.com; and health and wellness companies like Covid-19 test provider Cue Health and connected fitness equipment company Tonal.