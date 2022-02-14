CNBC Pro

Baupost's Seth Klarman bets big on technology sector, adds software and fintech stocks

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProArt Cashin says the Fed rarely gets tightening right, market 'jumpy' for good reason
Krystal Hur5 min ago
CNBC ProThis value fund is beating the market this year and has a good long-term record. Here's what's in it
Yun Li
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Friday: Pros' favorite financial and energy stocks amid rising inflation and global tensions
Alison Conklin
Read More