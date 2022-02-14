CNBC Pro

David Tepper is all in on brick-and-mortar retail, and he added this automaker to his holdings last quarter

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Pros bet big on software stocks, favor reopening over pandemic names
Alison Conklin37 min ago
CNBC ProMelvin Capital, the hedge fund burned by GameStop, goes all in on reopening trades
Yun Li41 min ago
watch now
VIDEO09:21
CNBC ProCisco, Dell, and Disney are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 14
Alison Conklinan hour ago
Read More