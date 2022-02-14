CNBC Pro

Buy the dip on these global stocks with strong returns, Goldman says

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says these global stocks have strong earnings growth — and tips them to rally more than 50%
Zavier Ong3 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO07:48
CNBC ProAffirm, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ulta are today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 11
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProHere are some cheap stocks with upside, according to Jefferies
Tanaya Macheel
Read More